Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are once again spearheading ceasefire negotiations for President Donald Trump in the Middle East, with Israel’s Channel 12 reporting on Tuesday that both aides are pushing for a one-month pause to the Iran War.

The report said the ceasefire would be built on a 15-point plan as its foundation. Those points include demands from the U.S. that Iran dismantle its existing nuclear facilities, commit to never pursuing a nuke, and hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Here is what Iran would get in return, according to The Times of Israel, which picked up the Channel 12 report:

— Iran would receive a full lifting of sanctions imposed by the international community. — The US would assist Iran in advancing its civilian nuclear program, including electricity generation at the Bushehr nuclear plant. — The so-called “snapback” mechanism, which allows for the automatic reimposition of sanctions if Iran fails to comply, would be removed.

Kushner and Witkoff’s involvement follows their key roles in striking a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas last year.

That report comes shortly after Trump said the war “has been won.” Trump added the “fake news” is making it seem Operation Epic Fury has been a failure.

“I mean, The New York Times — you read The New York Times. It’s like we’re not winning a war where they have no Navy and they have no Air Force and they have no nothing. And we literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country,” Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly said the war is ahead of the timeline he initially set and that he expects the war to wrap up sooner than later. He gave Iran a 48-hour deadline on Saturday to “FULLY OPEN” the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to start bombing the country’s power plants on by one otherwise. That plan was postponed on Monday, after Trump announced a deal could be coming together.

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