‘Disgraceful!’ Karoline Leavitt Fumes Over Philadelphia DA’s Threat to Imprison ICE Agents

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt fired back at Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) on Wednesday after Krasner suggested he might prosecute ICE agents deployed to his city’s airport.

“I will put you in handcuffs and I will put you in a courtroom, and if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell if you decide to make the terrazzo floor of this floor anything like you did in the streets of Minneapolis, which involved the criminal homicide of unarmed, innocent people,” said Krasner on Tuesday.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Fox News’ Alexandria Hoff observed that “Today, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner reiterated threats to potentially arrest ICE agents that were sent in to assist with these historically long TSA lines. He said, quote, ‘The president cannot pardon you.'”

“Has the president seem Krasner’s comments? Does he have any response?” asked Hoff.

“The president cannot pardon you for what? He’s talking to the ICE agents who are handing out water bottles and are helping people move through lines at airports? It’s a disgraceful comment,” replied Leavitt, who continued:

The men and women of ICE are great people. I would encourage this lawmaker, whose name I don’t know and don’t care to know, to actually sit down and speak with the ICE agents who are on the ground doing this important work, not just in our nation’s airports, but again, to remove violent, dangerous, illegal alien criminals from our country, to protect this individual, and all of us in this room, and Americans across the country from murderers, pedophiles ,and rapists who have been allowed into our country by Democrat politicians.

Watch above via Fox News.

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