Baseball Fans Slam MLB for Making Season Opener a Netflix Exclusive: ‘Worst Idea Anyone Has Ever Had’
Baseball fans made their frustration loud and clear over Wednesday’s season opener between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants being a Netflix exclusive.
Over the last few years, Netflix has become a major player in the sports world. The streaming service has broadcast major boxing events, the NFL’s Christmas Day games, and will soon make its MMA debut with a fight card let by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.
The moves made by Netflix were merely the continuation of a growing trend in the sports world. The NBA, for example, gave one of its coveted media rights packages to Amazon.
Ahead of Wednesday night’s game, more than a few MLB fans took issue with this new era of sports broadcasting.
“It’s absolutely ridiculous to have Opening Day on Netflix,” X/Twitter user @Christian_NYYST said. “Fans have been waiting all winter to watch baseball again and the fact [that] it’s not available to everyone is a crime. There’s 161 other games to shove on those platforms. Let the RSN have Opening Day. Fans want that familiar feeling back. Stop being so greedy and let them have it for one day.”
Another user declared that putting the long-awaited season opener on Netflix was “the worst idea anyone has ever had.”
For Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, the main issue with the game was the fact that it was at night. For a league that celebrates “Opening Day,” it made little sense to him.
“I say this every year,” Portnoy said. “Baseball starting the season with anything other than day baseball games in America is a disgrace to the flag and whoever approved this should be thrown in prison for life.”
Others also expressed their disdain for the MLB’s handling of the day.
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