In her final speech on the House floor, Rep. Katie Hill tore into what she called a “double standard” in a “misogynistic culture.” The resigning congresswoman explained that she didn’t want to be a distraction into the impeachment inquiry.

“I am leaving now because of a double standard. I’m leaving because I no longer want to be used as a bargaining chip,” Hill said in the speech on Thursday. “I’m leaving because I didn’t want to be peddled by papers and blogs and websites used by shameless operatives for the dirtiest gutter politics that I’ve ever seen.”

“I’m leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures, capitalized on my sexuality and enabled my abusive ex to continue that abuse,” she said.

Hill resigned amid a House Ethics investigation over whether she had an inappropriate relationship with a congressional staffer, which Hill has denied. However, Hill did admit and apologize for a relationship with a campaign staffer.

“I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment,” Hill wrote in a letter to her constituents.

The investigation was prompted by articles from conservative writer Jennifer Van Laar who also published nude photos of Hill. Van Laar is a longtime GOP operative who worked as a campaign manager for Hill’s opponent in 2018.

Hill is now seeking legal action against the publications in which Van Laar published Hill’s nude pictures.

In her speech, Hill also alleged she was privately threatened with the release of more photos if she did not step down and said she had not left her apartment since they were released until today.

“I’ve been told that people were angry when I stood strong after the first article was posted, and that they had hundreds more photos and text messages that they would release bit by bit until they broke me down to nothing,” she said.

“I’m leaving but we have men who have been credibly accused of intentional acts of sexual violence and remain in board rooms, on the Supreme Court, in this very body, and worst of all in the Oval Office,” Hill said, referring to President Donald Trump.

“Today as my final act, I voted to move forward with the impeachment of Donald Trump on behalf of the women of the United States of America. We will not stand down. We will not be broken. We will not be silenced,” Hill said, yielding back her time soon after.

Watch above, via Fox News.

