Kelly Loeffler Aide Reportedly Shoves CNN’s Manu Raju, Gets Reprimanded By Capitol Police

By Sarah RumpfJan 6th, 2021, 1:35 pm

An aide for Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) reportedly shoved CNN reporter Manu Raju as she entered the Capitol Wednesday for the joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College votes.

Loeffler lost her bid to retain her seat in Tuesday’s runoff election to Democrat Raphael Warnock, and while her colleague Sen. David Perdue’s (R-GA) race has not yet been called, it seems likely to fall to the Democrats as well, with Jon Ossoff several thousand votes ahead and outstanding votes from blue-leaning areas.

Loeffler had previously said that she intended to join the Republicans who were objecting to the counting of the Electoral College votes that will certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump.

Raju attempted to ask Loeffler if she thought Tuesday’s election was “a free and fair election,” when a Loeffler aide “elbowed me and pushed me out of the way.”

According to Raju, a Capitol Police officer “reprimanded” the aide, who “initially lied and said he didn’t push me,” but when the officer said that he had seen the aide push him, the aide apologized.

CNN Georgia politics reporter DJ Judd confirmed Raju’s reporting, tweeting that he had observed the same events: that the aide “just pushed [Raju] out of the way after she refused to answer if the election she lost last night was free & fair,” lied when reprimanded by Capitol Police, and then admitted he had done it and apologized.

