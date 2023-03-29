Kevin McCarthy Smacks Down Questions About Nashville Shooting, Begs Reporters to Ask Him ‘Anything Else’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy completely disengaged with reporters who’ve tried to ask him questions about the Covenant Church School shooting in Nashville.

The attack — which left three children and three adult staff members dead — has prompted a resurgence in conversations about gun culture and America’s recurring crisis with mass shootings. Amidst all this, McCarthy has ignored the issue when asked on multiple occasions where he stands after what happened in Nashville.

ABC News obtained audio of McCarthy explicitly telling reporters he wouldn’t answer their questions, even as they tried to ask him about Nashville:

“Okay, let me just tell you, I’m not going to answer any questions,” McCarthy said. “You can walk with me; we can talk about new movies, we can talk about your lives, we can talk about what you’re doing for Easter. Anything else.”

“But why won’t you answer questions about what happened?” A reporter asked.

“I have to go to work right now,” McCarthy answered.

Another reporter tried to press McCarthy for his thoughts, noting, “there’s obviously a grieving community there. There’s obviously a question.”

“Let me ask you guys a question: do you believe what I tell you?” McCarthy snapped back. “What did I say on the way out?”

CNN also obtained footage from an encounter where a reporter tried to ask McCarthy on Tuesday, “what congressional action should Congress take after the shooting in Nashville? Should Congress take any action on gun laws?” McCarthy walked past the reporter without any answer.

Finally, CNN’s Manu Raju posted a video of himself attempting to ask McCarthy if any gun restrictions should be considered after Nashville. Again, McCarthy remained silent as he walked away.

Speaker McCarthy continues to refuse to answer questions about Nashville shooting or whether there should be any legislative response. Says he’s not answering any questions.

Posed for photos with tourists, then went into his office pic.twitter.com/Bv58IsjwYo — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 28, 2023

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com