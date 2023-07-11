Kevin McCarthy Suggests He’s Going to Force Hunter Biden Prosecutor to Testify: ‘You Cannot Sit Back and Hide’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hinted that the federal prosecutor overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation might be legally compelled to face questions about the alleged DOJ intervention to protect President Joe Biden’s son.

McCarthy spoke to reporters on Tuesday, floating the claim that Attorney General Merrick Garland lied in saying that David Weiss, the U.S. attorney leading the Hunter Biden investigation, held the authority to make prosecutorial decisions in his district. This comes as IRS whistleblowers have claimed that Weiss tried to bring felony charges against Hunter last year, but was denied by the DOJ.

“There’s a lot of questions here that continue to rise from every time, the more you look it,” McCarthy said. When reporters countered that Garland and Weiss have corroborated each other over the latter’s authority, McCarthy retorted “Weiss has not come before us and talked to us. Weiss wrote a letter that raises even more questions.”

McCarthy continued by referring to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley’s claim that Weiss had requested special counsel status, just for Garland to turn him down. Weiss has disputed asking for that status.

Another reporter eventually brought up how Weiss said he can’t talk about the Hunter probe because it is an ongoing investigation.

“Well, he’s gonna have to,” McCarthy said. Asked if that meant he was going to subpoena Weiss, McCarthy said “I think you cannot sit back and hide behind and have an attorney general say one thing, you say something else in private. What do you have to hide?”

Again, McCarthy refused to elaborate on whether this would lead to a subpoena.

Watch above via Fox News.

