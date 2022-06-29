Kinzinger Slams Boebert for Demanding Churches Control Government: ‘We Must Oppose the Christian Taliban’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) took aim at recent comments from controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and compared her to the Taliban.

Kinzinger shared an article from the Hill on Wednesday titled: “Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of separation between church and state: ‘The church is supposed to direct the government.”

The outgoing congressman added to the tweet a brutal condemnation of Boebert’s comments, “There is no difference between this and the Taliban. We must oppose the Christian Taliban. I say this as a Christian.”

There is no difference between this and the Taliban. We must opposed the Christian Taliban. I say this as a Christian https://t.co/zt8mFKc3Jt — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 29, 2022

Boebert stirred controversy over the weekend when she spoke to the Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt, Colorado on Sunday and expressed her displeasure with the notion of separation between church and state.

“I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk—that’s not in the Constitution. It was in a stinking letter, and it means nothing like they say it does,” Boebert said, adding the key quote from the Hill headline, “‘The church is supposed to direct the government.”

Boebert won her Republican primary on Tuesday night to seek another term representing Colorado’s third congressional district. The congresswoman crushed her opponent, state Sen. Don Coram by a whopping 30 points.

Kinzinger has called out his fellow Christians on multiple occasions for becoming overly involved in politics, particularly when it comes to Donald Trump.

“There are a number of churches that have basically become, you know, from a house of worship of Christ and of God to a house of worship of Donald Trump,” Kinzinger said in the clip he shared online in mid-June.

“We need pastors, we need priests. We need leaders who are going to stand up in front of the pulpit and say, we welcome Democrats in this audience as well, and we’re not going to sit here and worship Donald Trump because he’s a very flawed man. In fact, all men are flawed,” he continued.

“Instead, we’re going to talk about what matters, which is human souls and government you go to do your own thing when it comes to government,” Kinzinger concluded, urging the Church to stay out of government.

It’s been said that a faith that makes losing a sin will make cheating a sacrament. That leadership crisis has spread from DC into our daily lives and even our churches. When leaders refuse to stand up for truth and reject toxic division, we begin to replace God with idols. pic.twitter.com/wK6DqdySGB — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 17, 2022

