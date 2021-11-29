Boebert Slams Omar After Phone Call: ‘Hanging Up on Someone Is Part of Cancel Culture 101’

The feud between Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) escalated after a phone call between the two went sideways on Monday.

Last week, Boebert apologized “to anyone in the Muslim community I offended” after a video of her surfaced referring to Omar as “jihad squad.” She also relayed an anecdote in which she shared an elevator with the congresswoman and allayed the alleged fears of a police officer about Omar, who is Muslim.

“Well she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,” Boebert told the officer in her recounting of the story, which Omar says never happened.

Boebert did not directly apologize to Omar, but noted she reached out to her office to speak with her directly, which according to both lawmakers, happened on Monday. Omar said she ended the “unproductive” call.

“Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments,” said Omar. “She instead doubled down on her rhetoric. I decided to end the unproductive call.”

For her part, Boebert made a statement on Instagram on Monday confirming that Omar ended the call. Boebert said Omar requested a public apology from her and the call went downhill from there:

I wanted her to know directly that I had reflected on my previous remarks. Now, as a strong Christian woman who values faith deeply, I never want anything I say to offend someone’s religion. So I told her that, even after I put out a public statement to that effect. She said that she still wanted a public apology because what I had done wasn’t good enough. So I reiterated to her what I had just said. She kept asking for a public apology, so I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric. She continued to press and I continued to press back. And then Representative Omar hung up on me.

Later in the video, Boebert said, “Rejecting an apology an hanging up on someone is part of cancel culture 101 and a pillar of the Democrat party. Make no mistake, I will continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists. Unfortunately, Ilhan can’t say the same thing and our country is worse off for it.”

Watch above via Instagram.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com