Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) did not mince words in a tweet about Edward Snowden Sunday evening, calling him a “traitor” and stating that granting him a pardon “would be unconscionable.”

Cheney’s tweet almost certainly came in response to a comment by President Donald Trump on Saturday that he was apparently willing to consider pardoning Snowden.

At a press conference on Saturday, a reporter asked Trump about Snowden, who is currently living in Russia to avoid facing multiple criminal charges related to his leak of thousands of highly classified documents.

“I’m going to look at it,” Trump told the reporter. “I am not that aware of the Snowden situation, but I’m going to start looking at it. There are many, many people — it seems to be a split decision — there are many people think he should be somehow treated differently and other people think he did very bad things, and I’m going to take a very good look at it, OK?”

As he has with many other topics, Trump has previously tweeted contradictory views regarding Snowden, as multiple Twitter users pointed out.

There’s always a tweet, Snowden pardon edition https://t.co/93SvCRbwDg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2020

Before toying w/pardoning Snowden, as he did again today, Trump tweeted 35 times, saying how he was a traitor who should be executed.

Another:

“Isn’t it sad the way Putin is toying with Obama regarding Snowden. We look weak and pathetic. Could not happen with.a strong leader!” pic.twitter.com/00FzGSImt3 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 16, 2020

Cheney, on the other hand, remains clear regarding her opinion of Snowden.

“Edward Snowden is a traitor,” she tweeted, criticizing him for being “responsible for the largest and most damaging release of classified info in US history,” and for having handed over information to Russia and China, “putting our troops and our nation at risk.”

“Pardoning him would be unconscionable,” Cheney concluded.

Edward Snowden is a traitor. He is responsible for the largest and most damaging release of classified info in US history. He handed over US secrets to Russian and Chinese intelligence putting our troops and our nation at risk. Pardoning him would be unconscionable. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 16, 2020

