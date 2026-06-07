Tom Homan Fumes Over ‘Nazi’ Rhetoric About ICE — Claims it Spurred 8,000% Surge in Death Threats

White House Border Czar Tom Homan slammed liberals who compare ICE agents to Nazis, with Homan saying those twisted claims have spurred a massive spike in death threats against immigration agents.

Homan vented about anti-ICE rhetoric during an interview with President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Fox News on Saturday night.

Trump asked Homan for his take on Democrats using their “stale tactics” of calling immigration enforcement “racist” and questioning the character of agents during DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s congressional testimony last week.

“How do attacks like though, impact the moral of the agents on the ground?” Trump asked on her My View show. “The people who day in and day out are putting their lives on the line, because it’s not just that they are attacking Secretary Mullin — they are attacking the entire agency.”

“I’m an equal opportunity deporter,” Homan answered. “I don’t care what color they are or what country they’re from.”

He said ICE agents have booted illegal immigrants from 161 countries — including many Asian and European countries. Homan reiterated he did “not care” where they were from, before bashing those who compare ICE to Nazi Germany.

“When you keep using those [terms] — the Nazi, secret police, racist [claims] — that instills violence,” Homan continued. “That’s why death threats against ICE officers are up 8,000%.”

Homan added that Democratic lawmakers who call ICE “racist” or compare agents to Nazis, it empowers “the small percentage of people on the left who are already nuts” to commit violence.

His comments come after several Democrats have ripped ICE since Trump returned to the White House last year.

Illinois. Gov. JB Pritzker (D) compared Trump’s ICE raids to Nazi Germany last fall, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) compared “racist” ICE workers to the KKK, just to point to a few examples.

Watch above via Fox News.

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