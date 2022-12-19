‘Lost by a Record 40 Points!’ Trump Responds to Liz ‘Chaney’ Jan. 6 Committee Speech Blasting His ‘Shameful’ Actions

The House Jan. 6 committee unanimously voted to send a referral to the Department of Justice recommending that former President Donald Trump be charged for his role in the Capitol insurrection.

Trump responded by mocking committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who delivered blistering remarks against the former president’s “shameful” behavior during the committee’s final hearing Monday:

Among the most shameful of this committee’s findings was that President Trump sat in the dining room off the Oval Office watching the violent riot at the Capitol on television. For hours, he would not issue a public statement instructing his supporters to disperse and leave the Capitol, despite urgent pleas from his White House staff and dozens of others to do so. Members of his family, his White House lawyers, virtually all those around him knew that this simple act was critical.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump reacted to Cheney’s remarks with nine words while misspelling her last name:

…But Liz Chaney [sic] lost by a record 40 points!

Trump was referring to Cheney’s 2022 Republican primary loss to Harriet Hageman, who defeated her by 37.4 percentage points.

The former president took particular interest in that primary after Cheney’s unrelenting criticisms of him regarding Jan. 6 and his baseless claims about the 2020 election.

Trump had falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. Infamously, he held a rally in Washington, D.C. on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021 before Congress certified the election. He urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and “show strength.” The then-president also falsely claimed Vice President Mike Pence had the ability to not certify the election as the presiding officer.

