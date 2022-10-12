Herschel Walker Declares ‘They’ve Woken a Grizzly Bear’ Amid Abortion Scandal, Claims Party Is Behind Him

Herschel Walker is warning his critics that they’ve “woken a grizzly bear” amid the abortion scandal that has become the primary focus of his Senate campaign in Georgia.

The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican is facing accusations he previously paid for an abortion despite his staunch pro-life stance today. In an interview with Fox News Digital this week on the campaign trail, Walker insisted his party is “behind” him amid the controversy.

“They don’t realize that they’ve woken a grizzly bear,” he said. “Now they got a fight on their hand. Before I was just going to beat them by a little bit. Now I’m going to beat them by a lot.”

The Senate candidate repeated a similar line to an audience at a campaign event following his interview.

Walker has denied the accusations against him, despite the woman from The Daily Beast’s report being identified as having a child with Walker. In his exchange with Fox News Digital, Walker again denied paying for an abortion and swiped away those saying he’s a hypocrite.

“It’s a lie, so I’m not a hypocrite,” he said amid his race against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

Walker has been campaigning with fellow Republicans like Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fl) and Tom Cotton (R-AK).

“We’re here for one reason. We’re going to make sure we’ll do everything we can to help Herschel Walker become the next senator from Georgia,” Scott told the press about campaigning with Walker.

Trump has also remained supportive of his candidate amid the scandal, releasing a statement blasting the “fake news media” and Democrats for the scandal.

“Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,” the former president claimed in a statement, adding he believes the former NFL star when he says he denies the allegations.

