‘MAGA MOVEMENT IS DYING’: Dr. Oz Issues Grim Prognosis for Trumpism in ‘Objectively Odd’ Fundraising Message

Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz sent out an odd fundraising message on Monday declaring the “MAGA MOVEMENT IS DYING.”

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Oz in his Pennsylvania GOP primary despite the celebrity doctor not being particularly popular with the MAGA base in the state.

Oz has since campaigned as a fiercely pro-Trump, “America First” candidate, but just barely eked out a win in the primary and is now in a tight general election race with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).

Oz’s odd fundraising message was shared on social media and quickly had pundits and observers scratching their heads.

“That’s an objectively odd message from a Trump candidate,” wrote New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

The full message from Oz’s campaign read:

Liberals are winning the fundraising race, and the America First ProTrump movement feels defeated.

If just 7 MAGA supporters step up right here, right now, we will be able to turn things around. Our nation cannot afford for the MAGA movement to die. Friend, be a fighter for TRUMP.

The message included a photo of Trump under the banner: “KEEP THE MAGA MOVEMENT ALIVE.”

Polling in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race shows Fetterman leading Oz, who has been dogged by questions of his residency in the state. Fetterman, however, suffered a stroke just prior to winning his primary in mid-May and has yet to return to the campaign trail.

