Republicans and supporters of President Donald Trump on Twitter had mixed reactions to U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondlond’s opening remarks at the impeachment hearing, Wednesday.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), one of President Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress, claimed Sondland’s testimony was “all over the place,” and criticized the ambassador for recounting “conflicted versions of events.”

Ambassador #Sondland is all over the place. He gives contemporaneous accounts where he’s testing that there’s ‘no quid pro quo,’ then he gives his live testimony, then he makes changes to his live testimony. He seems to have recounted conflicting versions of events. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 20, 2019

Other reactions from MAGA Twitter were more mixed, though slanted mostly in the anti-Sondland direction.

Brent’s tweet is correct. Voters wanted to drain these swampcreatures, not reward them https://t.co/caJmG15MA7 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 20, 2019

Sondland’s testimony is a bombshell! The walls are closing in on Trump. This is his watergate moment.

This time he has gone too far.

It’s the beginning of the end. Just kidding! Libs will say that all day but none of this is impeachable conduct and nothing will change — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 20, 2019

I DONT CARE WHAT SONDLAND IS TALKING ABOUT! JOE BIDEN & HUNTER BIDEN SHOULD BE TESTIFYING! THE FAKE WHISTLEBLOWER SHOULD BE TESTIFYING! These people want to punish @realDonaldTrump for the corrupt things done by Joe Biden! The DEMS HATE BEING EXPOSED pic.twitter.com/qkFUIwuqxC — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 20, 2019

Sondland’s statement that there WAS “quid pro quo” — for a *meeting* — will be seized by media. But that is not new, and does not prove Democrats’ claim that there was a quid pro quo for *aid*, even if Sondland imagined it might exist #ImpeachmentInquiry https://t.co/4lZ4zflCS2 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) November 20, 2019

This is incorrect, @DavidCornDC. There is no evidence of a link between security assistance and investigations. Sondland admits in his opening statement that he did not actually know. Democrats and media will try to obscure the distinction to urge impeachment. #ImpeachmentInquiry https://t.co/BvS8SAyT2n — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) November 20, 2019

Already the left is cheering Sondland for *confirming* quid pro quo into investigating Biden and 2016 Sondland said Burisma / 2016 There is a huge difference but it doesnt matter because everyone is fucking nuts — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 20, 2019

THIRD: Sondland basically exculpates Trump on intent. Trump believed – according to Sondland – that Ukraine was corrupt BECAUSE they intervened in the 2016 election. Thus, Trump’s MOTIVATION in pursuing the Burisma/Crowdstrike investigations was legitimate.#ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/6rGVuVfh3r — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 20, 2019

Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro, an often-conflicted supporter of the president, commented, “The question for Sondland today isn’t whether Trump withheld aid in exchange for investigations. We already knew that. The question is whether Trump’s intent was to ‘get’ Biden in anticipation of 2020 or to investigate 2016 activities out of concern for corruption – even if the latter was based on bad information and conspiracism promoted by Giuliani.”

The question for Sondland today isn’t whether Trump withheld aid in exchange for investigations. We already knew that. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 20, 2019

The question is whether Trump’s intent was to “get” Biden in anticipation of 2020 or to investigate 2016 activities out of concern for corruption – even if the latter was based on bad information and conspiracism promoted by Giuliani. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 20, 2019

Bill O’Reilly, however, declared, “Amb. Sondland is telling the truth, I believe.”

Amb. Sondland is telling the truth, I believe. President Trump wanted assurances Ukraine would investigate allegations of corruption that affected the USA before American aid was sent. Joe Biden was part of the investigation because of his son and the Burisma company. That’s it. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 20, 2019

I see nothing wrong constitutionally. Whether the policy was smart is debatable. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 20, 2019

