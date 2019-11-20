comScore

MAGA Twitter Blasts Sondland’s ‘All Over the Place’ Opener: ‘Doesn’t Matter Because Everyone is F*cking Nuts’

By Charlie NashNov 20th, 2019, 10:55 am

Republicans and supporters of President Donald Trump on Twitter had mixed reactions to U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondlond’s opening remarks at the impeachment hearing, Wednesday.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), one of President Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress, claimed Sondland’s testimony was “all over the place,” and criticized the ambassador for recounting “conflicted versions of events.”

Other reactions from MAGA Twitter were more mixed, though slanted mostly in the anti-Sondland direction.

Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro, an often-conflicted supporter of the president, commented, “The question for Sondland today isn’t whether Trump withheld aid in exchange for investigations. We already knew that. The question is whether Trump’s intent was to ‘get’ Biden in anticipation of 2020 or to investigate 2016 activities out of concern for corruption – even if the latter was based on bad information and conspiracism promoted by Giuliani.”

Bill O’Reilly, however, declared, “Amb. Sondland is telling the truth, I believe.”

