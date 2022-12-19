Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Turn on Each Other: ‘Threw Me Under the Bus for a Cheap Sound Bite’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) fired back at Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Monday after the latter took a shot at Greene over her support of Kevin McCarthy as the next House speaker.

Greene and Boebert were elected to Congress in 2020 and have well-earned reputations as controversial firebrands. Both won reelection in 2022.

During an appearance at a Turning Point USA event, Charlie Kirk spoke with Boebert and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about Greene’s support for McCarthy.

“Someone who we all respect – Marjorie Taylor Greene – says Kevin McCarthy is gonna be a great speaker,” Kirk said.

“I guess you’ll have to ask Marjorie about that,” replied Gaetz who has done several events with Grene. “I’m a fan of hers, I’m an admirer, but it’s not something we see the same on.”

Boebert was less diplomatic and referenced comments Greene made about the possible cause of wildfires in California.

“I’ve been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in,” she began. “I don’t believe in this, just like I don’t believe in Russian space lasers, Jewish space lasers, and all of this.”

Before she was a member of Congress, Greene suggested in a 2018 Facebook post that the fires may have been caused by lasers shot from space. She further floated the idea that the Rothschilds, a Jewish wealthy banking family, might be behind the scheme.

“A laser beam or light beam coming down to Earth I guess,” Greene wrote. “Could that cause a fire? Hmmm, I don’t know. I hope not! That wouldn’t look so good for [Pacific Gas & Electric], Rothschild Inc, Solaren or Jerry Brown who sure does seem fond of PG&E.”

Greene responded in a brief Twitter thread while sharing the video of Boebert’s comments. The Georgia congresswoman took a shot at Boebert’s unexpectedly narrow reelection victory in November:

I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes. She gladly takes our $$$ but when she’s been asked: Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite. The country is facing extremely difficult times. Americans expect conservative fighters like us to work together to Save America and that is the only mission I’m 100% devoted to, not high school drama and media sound bites. Save America!

Defeat the Democrats!

Greene has been critical of McCarthy in the past, but said she supports the House minority leader’s speakership bid in the next Congress when Republicans will have the majority. It appears she will have her committee assignments reinstated after the Democratic-controlled House stripped them after Greene endorsed violence against her political opponents.

