Marjorie Taylor Greene Campaign Credit Card Allegedly Used By Milo Yiannopoulos to Help Kanye’s Campaign

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) campaign credit card purchased an “internet domain for Kanye West’s still unannounced 2024 presidential bid” at the direction of alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos, The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday.

Political reporter Roger Sollenberger broke the story and noted that Yiannopoulos “was reimbursed for ‘domain transfer’ by the West campaign the same day for $3,000 above cost, according to receipts obtained by The Daily Beast and a person with knowledge of the events.”

Anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West rehired Yiannopoulos as “director of political operations” earlier this month, five months after he was booted from the job after infighting led to the controversial figure’s ouster. Yiannopoulos previously interned for Greene and figured prominently in the meeting between former President Donald Trump, Kanye West, and Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes last November at Mar-a-Lago.

Insider detailed Yiannopoulos’s fall in conservative circles noting that the former Breitbart editor “was one of the most prominent voices in far-right media during the mid-2010s, until his comments appearing to defend sex between adults and children as young as 13-years-old led publishers and former backers to cut their ties.” Greene helped to bring him back to prominence when she hired him to work in her office on Capitol Hill in June of 2022.

Sollenberger further connected the payments from Greene’s campaign credit card to the domain name for West and explained the legal implications of such a transaction:

The receipts match Federal Election Commission filings from both campaigns. Those filings show that on Nov. 22, the Greene campaign reported a $7,020.16 expense to the GoDaddy hosting service for “domain registration and hosting.” That same day, the Kanye 2020 committee reported paying Yiannopoulos $9,955 for “domain transfer.” According to the receipts, GoDaddy billed Greene senior adviser Isaiah Wartman for a $7,020.16 purchase of the “ye24.com” domain on Nov. 22. The person with direct knowledge of the events said that Yiannopoulos oversaw the transaction with the Greene campaign card, but the person did not know whether the Greene campaign was aware at the time of the expense.

“Legal experts told me that the transactions raise a number of questions—whether Milo stole the campaign’s card and converted Greene campaign funds to his personal use while making an impermissible and unreported in-kind donation—which they said could be criminal,” Sollenberger added on Twitter.

The transactions occurred the same day Ye dined at Mar-a-Lago with Trump & white supremacist Nick Fuentes—a meeting Milo claimed credit for. Ye later reportedly fired him. But when Ye re-hired Milo last week, his campaign treasurer quit, citing potential criminality — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) May 9, 2023

He also connected the transaction to Trump’s infamous dinner with Fuentes and West. “The transactions occurred the same day Ye dined at Mar-a-Lago with Trump & white supremacist Nick Fuentes—a meeting Milo claimed credit for. Ye later reportedly fired him. But when Ye re-hired Milo last week, his campaign treasurer quit, citing potential criminality,” Sollenberger noted.

Yiannopoulos later told NBC News’s Marc Caputo that he was “the architect” of the plan to have Trump sit down with the avowed Neo-Nazi, which grabbed headlines around the world.

Yiannopoulos gave a statement to the Beast saying, “The truth is a junior staffer made an error with the stored credit cards on a third-party vendor GoDaddy account, picking the one ending 2032 instead of 2002. The accident was quickly rectified and the correct card charged. I have apologized privately to Marjorie for the mixup.”

