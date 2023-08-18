Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Ex-Proud Boys Leader As DOJ Seeks 33-Year Sentence For Seditious Conspiracy

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to Twitter Friday, now known as X, to rage against the Justice Department seeking a 33-year prison sentence for former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was found guilty of seditious conspiracy back in May.

Tarrio, along with three other members of the far-right extremist group, were charged and convicted for their role in plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th as part of a larger effort to keep Donald Trump in power.

The Associated Press reported on the trial and noted that prosecutors cited Tarrio’s text messages taking credit for the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol as key evidence in the case. Tarrio’s lawyers attempted to shift the blame to Trump himself, arguing that Tarrio and his fellow extremists believed they were doing the president’s bidding.

The AP reported:

As Proud Boys swarmed the Capitol, Tarrio cheered them on from afar, writing on social media: “Do what must be done.” In a Proud Boys encrypted group chat later that day someone asked what they should do next. Tarrio responded: “Do it again.” “Make no mistake,” Tarrio wrote in another message. “We did this.”

Greene, a loyal Trump supporter who has downplayed the events of Jan. 6th, shared a New York Post story regarding Tarrio’s sentencing and wrote, “You know who the Justice Department is not seeking 33 years in prison for? Antifa/BLM violent rioters who burned, looted, destroyed $2 billion in property in George Floyd riots. And Hunter Biden and Joe Biden for taking criminal bribes selling political influence and favors.”

You know who the Justice Department is not seeking 33 years in prison for? Antifa/BLM violent rioters who burned, looted, destroyed $2 billion in property in George Floyd riots. And Hunter Biden and Joe Biden for taking criminal bribes selling political influence and favors. https://t.co/lEqhMdiqfX — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 18, 2023

If sentenced to 33 years in prison, Tarrio would receive the longest sentence yet related to Jan. 6th and Trump’s efforts to remain in power. Currently, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who was also convicted of seditious conspiracy, has received the longest sentence to date, at 18 years.

