Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Sioux City, Iowa Thursday and declared Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), “should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker.”

“More Americans are robbed, stabbed, raped, kidnaped, carjacked, and murdered. But only, the only crime victim you hear about from Democrats in the media is Paul Pelosi,” Greene raged as the audience booed.

“Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked by a drugged-out illegal alien that should have been deported. And Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker,” Greene continued, parroting right-wing rhetoric regarding Pelosi’s attacker, who is a Canadian.

Paul Pelosi was attacked early last Friday morning by a man who hit him in the head with a hammer and who told authorities he was there to “hold Nancy hostage” and break her kneecaps to send a message to her fellow Democrats.

Trump is in Sioux City rallying for Republican candidates running in next week’s midterm elections and will be joined by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and Brenna Bird – the GOP nominee for attorney general in the state.

