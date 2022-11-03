Marjorie Taylor Greene Pledges, ‘Under Republicans, Not Another Penny Will Go to Ukraine’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) ripped Democrats at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday and promised that Republicans will not provide money to Ukraine if her party retakes Congress.

The GOP is poised to take back House and perhaps the Senate as well. That prospect has raised questions about what the party’s policy toward Ukraine would be, as Republicans are split over whether to keep sending aid to the besieged nation.

That question would become all the more important if Republicans control the nation’s pursestrings.

“The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America’s southern border,” Greene told rally-goers. “Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine. Our country comes first. They don’t care about our border or our people.”

The crowd cheered.

Greene: Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine.. pic.twitter.com/PnhMDz3Gql — Acyn (@Acyn) November 3, 2022

While Greene has proven to be an effective fundraiser, she has been a thorn in the side of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has been asked numerous questions about the congresswoman’s antics.

McCarthy recently suggested he might roll back funding for Ukraine if he becomes the next speaker, but the party’s policy on the issue is very much in a state of flux. It remains to be seen what kind of clout Greene would have as a member of the House majority. Currently, she does not have any committee assignments, as the Democratic-controlled chamber stripped her of them after she endorsed violent political rhetoric and spread wild conspiracy theories.

The minority leader has said he will give Greene committee assignments if Republicans take back the House.

“I think that to be the best speaker of the House and to please the base, he’s going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway,” Greene stated in October. “And if he doesn’t, they’re going to be very unhappy about it.”

