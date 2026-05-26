Texas state Rep. James Talarico issued a brutal rebuttal to Republicans’ repeated allegations that he is vegan, claiming on Tuesday, “I’ve been eating barbecue since before Ken Paxton’s first indictment.”

Talarico joined The MeidasTouch Podcast to discuss his run for Senate and Tuesday’s closely watched primary to determine his opponent. The scandal-ridden Paxton, Texas’s Attorney General, is facing off with Sen. John Cornyn (R) in an intensely acrimonious race that has, for many, come to represent the ongoing struggle between MAGA and the establishment, moderate wing of the Republican Party.

President Donald Trump’s surprise endorsement of Paxton last week triggered widespread backlash from many within his party, stemming from fears over Paxton’s checkered history and anger over the president’s betrayal of Cornyn, whose twenty years of experience and consistent fundraising chops have garnered him many powerful Washington supporters. Many GOP lawmakers dually expressed fears of Talarico’s strength as a candidate, reinforced by polling that showed Trump’s endorsement sent the state senator’s numbers even higher.

Paxton, though not yet the official candidate, has already taken to attacking his Democratic would-be opponent, arguing that Talarico is unfit to represent the people of Texas due to, among other reasons, his veganism.

“We know that James Talarico would never come here because he doesn’t eat any of that stuff,” Paxton said. “We never had a US senator who didn’t eat meat, especially Texas barbecue.”

Trump made a similar claim about Talarico in May– though he noted that his veganism was sporadic– telling press that “Texas doesn’t like vegans.”

Talarico, who has consistently said he is not vegan, went on the offensive when dismissing the claim to MeidaTouch’s Ben Meiselas.

“I’m an eighth-generation Texan,” he said. “I’ve been eating barbecue since before Ken Paxton’s first indictment.”

Paxton’s string of scandals, lawsuits, and controversies has been well documented, including his indictment on three felony fraud charges in 2015. Paxton was also impeached in 2023 by an overwhelming majority in the Republican controlled Texas House.

Talarico: I’m an eighth-generation Texan. I’ve been eating barbecue since before Ken Paxton’s first indictment. And if all they have on me is lying about me being a vegan, I feel pretty good about our chances this November. pic.twitter.com/9s7WKKdvyB — Acyn (@Acyn) May 26, 2026

Talarico went on to add that the GOP line served only to show his strength as a Senate candidate.

“If all they have on me is lying about me being a vegan, I feel pretty good about our chances this November,” he said.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!