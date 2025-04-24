Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Mulling 2026 Senate Run and Thinks She Would ‘Crush’ All But One Challenger

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is reportedly considering a run for the US Senate in Georgia next fall as long as she does not have to face Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, according to a Thursday report published by The Daily Caller.

Citing two unnamed sources familiar with her thinking, the right-wing outlet reported that Greene is evaluating a potential campaign for the seat currently held by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA).

The sources indicated that Greene’s decision might hinge on whether Kemp, who is wrapping up his second term, chooses to enter the race.

One source stated that Greene believes she would “crush” the Republican primary field if Kemp declines to run against Ossoff.

Ossoff, who won his seat in a January 2021 runoff against former GOP Sen. David Perdue, is up for re-election in what is expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.

Georgia is the only state with a Democratic senator up for re-election in 2026 that President Donald Trump also carried in 2024.

Trump narrowly lost the state in 2020, the same year both Perdue and former GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler lost their Georgia Senate seats. The president had it out with Kemp publicly more than once after the election, but the two have since mended fences.

Kemp is viewed by Republican strategists as the party’s strongest challenger to Ossoff.

According to polling cited by The Daily Caller, Kemp would be favored against Osoff in a hypothetical matchup between the two.

One of the Daily Caller’s sources said the GOP primary field would be “frozen” until Kemp makes a decision, which he is expected to do by Memorial Day.

In February, Greene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she was not ruling out a run for governor of Georgia or challenging Ossoff.

The congresswoman, who was first elected in 2020, reportedly believes her national profile and her relationship with Trump could boost her if she chose to run for Senate.