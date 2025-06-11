Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘Americans Don’t Want to Bomb Iran’ for the ‘Government of Israel’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tore into the suggestion that Iran was “on the verge” of developing a nuclear weapon on Wednesday, declaring, “We’ve been told that for the past 20 years” and “Americans don’t want to bomb Iran” for “the secular government of Israel.”

“I don’t know anyone that even thinks about Iran,” wrote Greene on social media amid growing fears of a U.S.-Israeli strike against Iran:

Americans don’t want to bomb Iran because the secular government of Israel says that Iran is on the verge of developing a nuclear bomb any day now. We’ve been told that for the past 20 years. The same story. Everyone I know is tired of US intervention and regime change in foreign countries. Everyone I know is disgusted with Democrats for supporting a literal war against America by foreign nationals and communist anarchists waving Mexican flags while they violently riot, burn, and attacks police in American cities. Everyone I know wants us to fix our own problems here at home. Not bomb other countries that have nothing to do with our own self inflicted problems.

President Donald Trump has been both encouraged and warned against striking Iran amid discussions over the country’s nuclear program.

Fox News host and Trump Homeland Security Advisory Council appointee Mark Levin has repeatedly pushed for the president to greenlight an Israeli strike on Iran, as has Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who encouraged Trump to “waste that shit” and “destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities.”

Other allies of the president, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, however, have warned Trump against bombing Iran, warning that such a move could “set off a war” and “result in thousands of American deaths.”