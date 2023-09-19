McConnell Admonishes House GOP On Possible Shutdown: ‘A Loser For Republicans, Politically’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issued a warning to his Republican counterparts in the House on Tuesday, telling them a looming government shutdown will hurt the party.

Unless Congress and the White House agree to a resolution to fund the federal government beyond Sept. 30, it will shut down on Oct. 1. The Republican-controlled House is currently in abject disarray, with GOP members unable to agree on a workable solution among themselves.

On Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) canceled a procedural vote on a spending proposal after it became clear that the measure did not have adequate Republican support to pass.

During a press conference, McConnell urged the House to act.

“I think all of you know I’m not a fan of government shutdowns,” he told reporters. “I’ve seen a few of them over the years. They never have produced a policy change and they’ve always been a loser for Republicans, politically.”

Currently, there are at least 15 House Republicans opposed to the spending legislation on offer in the House. Given the GOP’s 221 to 212 majority, that is more than enough to tank it.

Separately, a bill to fund the Department of Defense failed a procedural test on Tuesday when five Republicans voted in opposition.

McCarthy, who was elected speaker after 15 rounds of voting in January, holds a tenuous position in the House, as some members have openly threatened to try to oust him from his post.

Watch above via Scripps News.

