Nancy Mace Says She’s ‘Very Unhappy’ With Kevin McCarthy: Doesn’t Like ‘Feeling Misled Or Lied To’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said she was “very unhappy” with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), amid calls for his removal by hard-right Republicans.

Mace appeared on Fox News’ America Reports where anchor John Roberts asked, “Are you happy with the job that Speaker McCarthy is doing?”

“I would say, I would put me in the column of being very frustrated,” Mace answered, continuing:

I don’t like feeling like I was misled or lied to on particular pieces of legislation. I’ve worked very hard to show a road map and a pathway for women, for Republican women, how we can move forward and win suburban women over next year. I’ve worked on a number of pieces of legislation that has fallen on deaf ears, has been ignored, no matter the promises that I was made by the leadership. So, put me in the very unhappy column today.

Mace recently called on MAGA Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to “put his money where his mouth is” and actually file a motion to remove McCarthy from the speakership, as he’s been threatening to do.

McCarthy reportedly dared his dissenters in a closed-door meeting last week, “If you want to file a motion to vacate, then file the fucking motion.”

The Hill reported that Mace hasn’t ruled out supporting a mutiny against McCarthy, saying, “Everything’s on the table.”

Mace told Roberts, “I think it’s 50-50 on whether or not it happens,” regarding a government shutdown if McCarthy and hardline Republicans can’t agree over federal spending.

“Democrats and Republicans put us in this place,” Mace continued. “Our debt hit $33 trillion today. That sham of a debt ceiling deal three months ago is going to add almost $20 trillion to debt over the next 10 years. And so, if neither side is willing to address the problem, the spending problem we have today, we’re just going to get the same thing we’ve always gotten: just spending our kids’ future into oblivion and we can’t afford to do that.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

