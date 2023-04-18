McConnell Praises Dianne Feinstein As ‘Titanic Figure,’ Decries Democratic Attempt to ‘Sideline’ Her

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) praised Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) as a “titanic figure” on Tuesday before decrying what McConnell characterized as an attempt to “sideline” the Judiciary Committee member.

The 89-year-old Feinstein was diagnoses with shingles, a painful nerve virus in February and after a stint in the hospital, has spent the time since then recovering at her home in California. In a statement released by Feinstein last week, she said that her return to the Senate had “been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis,” but promised to continue working from home until she was cleared to travel.

“I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee, so I’ve asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work,” continued Feinstein.

Feinstein’s absence has impaired Democrats’ ability to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees to the federal bench, prompting Schumer to honor Feinstein’s request to try to appoint a temporary replacement.

That effort already appears doomed, however. To appoint a substitute for Feinstein, Schumer would need the unanimous consent of his colleagues, and a number of Republicans have signaled their opposition to the measure.

In a floor speech on Tuesday morning, McConnell gave voice to that opposition in a speech lauding Feinstein as a “titanic figure” and “stateswoman” who he wished “a speed recovery and smooth return,” but scoffed at the idea that Republicans would pave the way for a temporary replacement.

“Some of the same far-left voices who’ve attacked Senator Feinstein in the past are now suggesting that the Senate move her off of the Judiciary Committee indefinitely. Indefinitely,” observed McC0nnell. “The stated reason? The supposed emergency is that Senate Democrats are unable to push through small fraction of their nominees that are so extreme, so extreme and so unqualified that they cannot win a single Republican vote in Committee.”

“Senate Republicans will not take part in sidelining a temporary absent colleague off a committee just so Democrats can force through their very worst nominees,” added McConnell.

.@LeaderMcConnell (R-KY): “Let’s be clear: Senate Republicans will not take part in sidelining a temporarily absent colleague off a committee just so Democrats can force through their very worst nominees.” https://t.co/ZSHlcJgJMr pic.twitter.com/osu8Cb3deq — CSPAN (@cspan) April 18, 2023

McConnell’s argument echoed Senator Susan Collins’ (R-ME) on Monday, who called Feinstein a “trailblazing” legislator and expressed her skepticism of Democrats’ intentions.

“During the past two years, it has become crystal clear that there has been a concerted campaign to force her off the Judiciary Committee, and I will have no part in it,” said Collins.

A San Francisco Chronicle report from last August on Feinstein’s mental fitness included anecdotes from three anonymous Democratic senators, and quoted one as saying that Feinstein’s condition was “bad” and “getting worse.”

