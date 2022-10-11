Michael Moore Suggests Media May Be ‘Too White or Too Male’ to See Dem ‘Tsunami’ Coming in Midterms

Michael Moore may have predicted a Donald Trump victory leading up to the 2016 presidential election, but the filmmaker is claiming now that he sees a Democrat “tsunami” coming in the midterms, one the media may be “too White or too male” to notice.

“Four weeks from TODAY, MAGA is about to get the whoopin’ of their lives,” Moore wrote on his website on Tuesday, sharing coverage from Salon on his “Midterm Tsunami of Truth.”

The “narrative” that the “party in power always loses the midterms” will soon be “put out to pasture in OK Boomerville,” Moore added.

Salon’s Sophia A. McClennnen highlighted some of Moore’s predictions in the Salon report, including that an “unprecedented tsunami of voters” will take to the polls during in the upcoming midterms and “nonviolently, legally, and without mercy remove every last stinking traitor to our Democracy.” Moore has been posting daily snack size arguments to back up his “tsunami” claim.

Moore is also not satisfied with the media where rigorous debates continue to occur about the prospects of both major political parties in multiple tight races in the midterms, one that could shift the balance of power in Congress to Republicans or more in the favor of Democrats.

The media, the Canadian Bacon and Bowling for Columbine director theorized, is too “overworked” or perhaps “too White” or “too male” to see what he sees coming.

“Much of what many in the media are telling you is patently false and just plain wrong,” Moore wrote. “They are simply regurgitating old narratives and stale scripts. They are either too overworked or too lazy or too white and too male to open their eyes and see the liberal/ left/progressive/working class and female uprising that is right now underway.”

Moore echoed his prediction of a Democratic Party “landslide” during a recent appearance on HBO’s Real Time, where host Bill Maher balked at the prediction, eventually telling him to “shut the fuck up” as Moore droned on and on about Democrats taking out the “traitors.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com