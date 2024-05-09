Mika Brzezinski Offers the World ‘Therapy with Hillary,’ Asks Clinton How People Can Cope with ‘Fear’ of Trump

Hillary Clinton offered the country a “therapy session” on how to cope with “fear” surrounding Donald Trump and the upcoming presidential election on Thursday at the request of Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski.

Clinton joined Morning Joe along with Shaina Taub, an actress and composer behind a Broadway musical called Suffs — on which Clinton serves as a producer. When the conversation inevitably turned to politics and the former president, Brzezinski asked a long winded question where she gave Clinton the title of “therapist” for a moment.

Brzezinski said:

I’d like to call this part of this segment ‘Therapy with Hillary,’ if I may, because she needs another role, therapist. I know a lot of people ask you this question so I want to ask you for our viewers about not just abortion, which I’ll get to in a moment, and women’s rights, but about former President Donald Trump who is in criminal court in New York City for this hush money thing. Meanwhile the documents case is delayed, meanwhile Georgia, what’s going on here — everything seems to be delayed and moving down the road and there are even those who argue this Manhattan case is not as big, it’s not serious, and he might get off anyway or not. How do people manage, especially people who really love this democracy, who take it seriously, who take the words you just said on our show very seriously, that you can’t just sit back and let democracy come to you, that this is everyday something we all must work on together — what do you say to people when they ask you about the former president, these trials, and these delays, and the fear that they feel about the upcoming election?

“Mika, I’m happy to go to therapy with you anytime because clearly the pressure and the stress on our system, our country, our Constitution, our future is so intense for those of us who understand what’s at stake and I don’t mean that in a derogatory way to others,” Clinton said.

The former secretary of state called Trump a major threat to democracy and accused the Supreme Court of doing a “grave disservice” to the country by not ruling on Trump’s claim of presidential immunity against his various criminal charges.

“The Supreme Court is doing our country a grave disservice in not deciding the case about immunity,” she said.

Clinton also called out court delays in Trump’s classified documents case in Florida, which was indefinitely postponed this week.

Joe Scarborough declared the “therapy session” was officially “over” when he jumped into the conversation.

“No, I need more,” Brzezinski joked.

Clinton later pushed people to vote for President Joe Biden even if they are “not ecstatic” about the choice.

“When people ask me about the Biden-Trump race, my answer is very clear: we have two old candidates. One is, yes, old and effective, has passed legislation that I think is going to put America on such a strong footing for the future, is compassionate, cares about people, tries hard to make the right decisions, and they are complicated,” she said. “The other is old and dangerous. I mean, why is that a hard choice for people?”

