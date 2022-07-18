Mike Pence Endorses Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate, Pitting Himself Against Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson, pitting himself against former President Donald Trump — who has endorsed Robson’s opponent, Kari Lake.

Pence, who went against Trump’s wishes and refused to deny certifying the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, told The Washington Post that Robson is “the best choice for Arizona’s future.”

“As Arizona Democrats pursue the reckless Biden-Harris agenda, Karrin Taylor Robson is the only candidate for governor that will keep Arizona’s border secure and streets safe, empower parents and create great schools, and promote conservative values,” he told the outlet in a statement.

In a Twitter post, Robson expressed her appreciation for Pence’s endorsement.

“I am honored to announce the endorsement of former Vice President @Mike_Pence. He has been a warrior for the sanctity of Life; limited government; law & order; opportunity for all; & the knowledge that our freedoms are granted by God. I’m proud to have him on my team,” she tweeted.

She added, “Modern politics is full of charlatans & fakes, but VP Pence is the genuine article. He has never wavered in his conservative beliefs & commitment to our Constitution, & left a rock-solid legacy as Gov to which I will aspire. Thank you for your support @Mike_Pence!”

Pence and Trump are scheduled to campaign on Friday in Arizona.

