Montana Senator Tells Fox & Friends Biden Should’ve Shot Down Chinese Spy Balloon Over His State: ‘Biggest Risk Would’ve Been Hitting a Cow’

The way Montana Senator Steve Daines (R) sees it, President Joe Biden should’ve gone against the Pentagon’s advice and blown China’s spy balloon out of the sky while it was still above his state.

Daines joined Fox & Friends on Monday, where he got in on the continued outrage the Biden administration faces for not downing the balloon before it floated across most of the United States. When the senator was welcomed to the show, Brian Kilmeade noted that Biden told reporters that he wanted the balloon shot down on Wednesday, but his advisers recommended they wait due to concerns about the potential damages from falling debris.

“Could they have shot down that balloon safely and not hurt any Montana residents,” Kilmeade asked. While the Fox host acknowledged the seven-mile debris field from the spycraft’s wreckage off the east coast, Daines insisted Biden should’ve gone ahead and had the balloon shot down over Montana.

“Look, I’m a fifth-generation Montanan. I’ve spent a lot of time canvassing the state,” Daines said. “There are plenty of places we could’ve taken that balloon down…The biggest risk would’ve been hitting a cow, a prairie dog, or an antelope.”

From there, Daines joined the chorus of critics calling the development a “failure” for Biden, and condemning him for not acting against the balloon sooner as it floated over America’s sensitive military sites.

“The bigger issue here was the response to that balloon. This was really more of a trial balloon by the Chinese,” he said. “They took a look how decisive was this president. The president was indecisive. He projected weakness at this moment. That’s what the Chinese wanted to see happen.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com