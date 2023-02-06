Fox & Friends Outraged General Milley Apparently Pushed Back on Biden’s Order to Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon: ‘Find a Way to Take it Out!’

Fox & Friends went off on General Mark Milley as they believe he ignored President Joe Biden’s orders to shoot down China’s spy balloon.

The aftermath of the balloon’s traversing the country was the A1 story for the curvy couch Monday morning, which involved Fox & Friends co-hosts taking turns to deride and mock recent reports that Chinese spy balloons also made their way into the U.S. during the Trump administration.

After Pete Hegseth took the lead in declaring “I don’t buy” the reports, Brian Kilmeade said it was “terrible” if news of these three incursions failed to make it up the chain of command during the Trump years. Kilmeade also noted how high-ranking former Trump officials (including the ex-president) are disputing the notion that Chinese spy balloons floated into the U.S. on their watch.

From there, Kilmeade turned his attention to when Biden spoke with reporters on Saturday about the timeline for his order to shoot down the balloon.

“When I was briefed on the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down on Wednesday as soon as possible,” Biden said at the time. “They decided without doing damage to anyone on the ground; they decided that the best time to do that was it got over the water outside within 12 mile limit.”

Biden’s comments refer to his national security team’s concern about the potential damages from shooting the balloon down over land. Nonetheless, Kilmeade proceeded to bash Milley and say it’s his fault that the balloon wasn’t shot down faster.

Here’s the other thing: Mark Milley, evidently, and Secretary of Defense [Lloyd Austin] told him on Afghanistan don’t pull out. It’s going to be a disaster. That’s what they testified. [Biden] said blow this thing up on Wednesday, the President of the United States, and the military goes ‘No.’ Biden says I told them to blow it up Wednesday. They blow it up Saturday. You know what? The president said to take it out! Find a way to take it out! The same way you found a way to take us out of Afghanistan in the worst military operation in the history of the nation. But again, now you say I’m pushing back on the president when it comes to a Chinese balloon?

Hegseth agreed with this commentary, saying the issue boils down to “stupid risk aversion inside the Pentagon.”

“You can figure it out,” he exclaimed. “There are ways to disable a balloon so it floats down, or if the hull detaches, you do it in a wide open space.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com