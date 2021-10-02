MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Suggests Performing Citizens Arrest on Trump: ‘What Are We Left to Do?’

Former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told radio host Dean Obeidallah that if the DOJ won’t prosecute ex-president Donald Trump for his “obvious crimes” then a “citizen’s arrest” might be the last and necessary resort.

On SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah Show on Friday, the host quoted a Thursday tweet from New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell, who wrote that “267 days ago terrorists ransacked the US Capitol and hours later 138-of-202 House republicans voted to make Trump a dictator.”

“This is what I want to see from more Democrats!” said Obeidallah to Kirschner. “It takes an 84-year-old Italian American guy from Jersey where I’m from–and he went to Fordham [University] like I went to Fordham– where we speak bluntly and I don’t know why we don’t see from others. So what’s your reaction to Congressman Pascrell?”

“I’m glad he’s speaking the sorta of objective truth. When somebody commits crimes they need to be held accountable, they need to be arrested, indicted and tried by a jury of their peers,” Kirschner replied. “It seems like so many of our politicians are just sort of content to dither our democracy away.”

“I don’t understand it and you know I want to go back to and it’s a related point when you sort of jokingly at first suggested a citizen’s arrest,” he continued. “Here’s the thing: Somebody needs to answer the question for us what happens when our Department of Justice, when our law enforcement authorities, decide they will not enforce the criminal laws of the United states?! Because that is thus far what it looks like they’re deciding.”

“What are we left to do? I mean a citizen’s arrest doesn’t sound as, you know, out of bounds or comical as it might otherwise sound when you when you’re talking about a former president.”

“What are we left to do?” Kirschner repeated.

“I’d love an answer from the Department of Justice if they’re unwilling to prosecute a former president for trying to unconstitutionally retain power, trying to overthrow our democracy, lying to the people at your pre-insurrection pep rally and using those people as but a weapon in your hand pointing them in the Capitol and telling them to go and they go and they attacked the Capitol trying to stop what’s going on in the building which was Donald trump’s instruction,” he added.

“”What are we the people to do? Because then a citizen’s arrest doesn’t look so out of bounds,’ he said again.

