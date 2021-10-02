Pelosi Pushes Infrastructure Bill Deadline to Halloween

In a “Dear Colleague” letter published on Saturday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi changed the deadline for the infrastructure bill vote to the end of the month.

The new deadline, in what we’re sure is no cosmic hint, will be this Halloween.

“Yesterday, we extended the Thursday, September 30th legislative day to Friday, pushing to passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and to advance Build Back Better,” reads the statement. “But more time was needed to reach our goal of passing both bills, which we will.”

More time was needed is a bit of an understatement in encapsulating the delays and strife that are ongoing among Democrats on the Hill. As we noted earlier today, the blistering statement from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and the dueling finger-pointing among Democrat factions are still well underway, in a fight that President Joe Biden not only did not help resolve in his “nothing burger” meeting on Friday but seemed pretty casual about.

Casual is the tone Pelosi tried to adopt to the latest shifting of goals following last night’s major setback.

“It’s about time! There is an October 31st Surface Transportation Authorization deadline, after last night’s passage of a critical 30-day extension,” she said of the new infrastructure deadline, adding cheerily that “Negotiations will continue now, with more time for decisions, legislative language, Senate parliamentarian review and public awareness.”

The flip commentary will likely only anger moderates further.

