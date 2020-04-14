Former President Barack Obama is reportedly planning to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Tuesday.

CNN’s Dan Merica reported the news, citing “a source familiar with the plans,” and added “Obama will make the endorsement of his former vice president in a video message.” This story will be updated with video when that message is released on Tuesday.

Up until now — Biden is the presumptive nominee following the drop out of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — Obama has declined to endorse his former vice president. He even reportedly once attempted to talk him out of the race.

In March, it was reported that Obama “told Mr Biden he would not be endorsing him any time soon, citing worries that he could badly divide the party during a still-messy nominating process,” while in November, Politico reported Obama had told another presidential candidate that Biden “really doesn’t have it” with the voters.

Obama’s former campaign manager and adviser David Plouffe has also expressed skepticism over a Biden victory, predicting that President Trump will receive a “historical” turnout from his supporters in the election and commenting, “That makes him very dangerous if you’re Joe Biden.”

