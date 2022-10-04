Controversial Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leads her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by only two points, according to a new poll out this week.

The Keating Research poll, conducted from Sept. 2 to October 2, found Boebert leading with 47 percent of the vote to Frisch’s 45 percent, with 7 percent undecided. The poll carried a margin of error of 4.4 percent, making the result a statistical tie.

The last poll from Keating, a left-leaning firm, found Boebert leading 49-42 percent. The new poll shows a 5-point swing in the direction of the Democrat.

Frisch, a local businessman and former Aspen city council member, has been pummeling Boebert over her many controversial comments, including her recent declaration that there should be no separation of church and state in the U.S.

“With Boebert under 50%, that means she is vulnerable to losing this race,” Chris Keating, president and founder of Keating Research, told Axios on Tuesday.

The Cook Political Report rates CO-3, Boebert’s district which comprises the western slope of Colorado, as R+7 and should be a safe GOP seat. However, as Cook recently told Mediaite, undecided voters often break against the incumbent – especially one as well known as Boebert — which could spell trouble for the freshman Republican.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com