New York Democrats Turn on Gov. Cuomo After Coverup of Nursing Home Deaths: ‘Betrayal of the Public Trust’

New York Democrats have started to condemn Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) after one of his aides admitted to hiding nursing home data throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

In a call to Democratic lawmakers, aide Melissa DeRosa apologized for withholding the state’s true nursing home death toll, according to a report by the New York Post.

The apology comes after New York State Attorney General Letitia James accused Cuomo and his administration of undercounting coronavirus related deaths in nursing homes by 50 percent.

New York Times reporter Jesse McKinley also noted that several Republican New York politicians, including Representatives Elise Stefanik and Tom Reed, and New York State Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy, called for investigations of and resignations from Cuomo and DeRosa.

Although Republicans have been more vocally critical of Cuomo throughout the pandemic, news of the nursing home scandal raised some eyebrows on the left, calling his actions “criminal” and “a betrayal of the public trust.”

“Politically motivated” is premium-grade red-herring spin, in this context. Your admin made a decision to lie about the numbers, and you’re out of excuses so you’re pointing at Trump. It’s nonsense, and you know it. Tick tock, Rich. https://t.co/sGbsHsDCi1 — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) February 12, 2021

You’re only sorry that you all got caught. Because of your decisions, thousands of people died who did not have to die. We’re not “offended”, Melissa, we’re furious – with extremely good reason.

https://t.co/wjT5ppJJyn — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) February 12, 2021

This is a betrayal of the public trust. There needs to be full accountability for what happened, and the legislature needs to reconsider its broad grant of emergency powers to the governor. https://t.co/xmCZCygW7K — Andrew Gounardes (@agounardes) February 12, 2021

This is criminal. Cuomo aide admits they hid nursing home data from feds https://t.co/T3OhohU0JJ — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) February 12, 2021

So after Gov. Cuomo was caught by the NYS AG suppressing the data on how many NY’ers died in nursing homes he: * Had his top aide admit it rather than him

* Did not apologize to their families

* Gave a phony reason why

* Still did not release the datahttps://t.co/1dI148TnQU — Brad Lander (@bradlander) February 12, 2021

💯 💯 💯 https://t.co/Xx3qmstHas — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) February 12, 2021

