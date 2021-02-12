comScore Yuh-Line Niou, Alessandra Biaggi, Brad Lander Rip Andrew Cuomo

New York Democrats Turn on Gov. Cuomo After Coverup of Nursing Home Deaths: ‘Betrayal of the Public Trust’

By Leia IdlibyFeb 12th, 2021, 10:14 am

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New York Democrats have started to condemn Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) after one of his aides admitted to hiding nursing home data throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

In a call to Democratic lawmakers, aide Melissa DeRosa apologized for withholding the state’s true nursing home death toll, according to a report by the New York Post.

The apology comes after New York State Attorney General Letitia James accused Cuomo and his administration of undercounting coronavirus related deaths in nursing homes by 50 percent.

New York Times reporter Jesse McKinley also noted that several Republican New York politicians, including Representatives Elise Stefanik and Tom Reed, and New York State Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy, called for investigations of and resignations from Cuomo and DeRosa.

Although Republicans have been more vocally critical of Cuomo throughout the pandemic, news of the nursing home scandal raised some eyebrows on the left, calling his actions “criminal” and “a betrayal of the public trust.”

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: