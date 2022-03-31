CBS’s newest contributor, former acting Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, attended a fundraiser Wednesday night for Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary opponent Harriet Hageman.

CBS’s decision to hire Mulvaney raised eyebrows and sparked furor within the news organization as multiple journalists and CBS employees expressed their frustration with the move to the Washington Post.

“I know everyone I talked to today was embarrassed about the hiring,” one anonymous employee was quoted as telling the Post. The Post also reported CBS News co-president Neeraj Khemlani defended the hiring, telling staff of the network’s morning show, “Being able to make sure that we are getting access to both sides of the aisle is a priority because we know the Republicans are going to take over, most likely, in the midterms. A lot of the people that we’re bringing in are helping us in terms of access to that side of the equation.”

The Hageman fundraiser was exceptional for multiple reasons. Some 50 House GOP members attended the event aimed at removing one of their former leaders from office. Congressmen Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) were among the more high-profile members at the event.

Cheney served as the chair of the House Republican Conference until May 2021, when she was removed over her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also attended the event, a rare move for the Republican leader against one of his own members.

“The fundraiser brought in about $250,000 for Hageman, according to a source familiar with the event. Attendees paid at least $1,000 to get into the event,” CBS News reported.

The event was not the first D.C. fundraiser for the Wyoming GOP House primary. Cheney also held a fundraiser in the nation’s capital earlier in the month, bringing in over $562,000. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the only sitting Republican member of Congress to attend the fundraiser.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was the only GOP Senator to attend Hageman’s fundraiser. Paul weighed in on his support of Hageman, telling CBS, “I don’t think Liz Cheney has much of a chance of winning unless she can convince most Democrats to vote for her. But most of the Democrats haven’t been too happy with the Cheneys either. So I think she’s sort of a woman without a party at this point.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com