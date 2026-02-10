Nick Fuentes Says He’s Done With White Nationalists Over Their ‘Low IQ’ Bad Bunny Outrage

Nick Fuentes turned on his pro-MAGA, white nationalist fan base this week and defended Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show while arguing that the MAGA criticism of Bad Bunny was “low IQ” and “performative outrage.”

Fuentes went so far in his takedown to say he’s sick of his fellow white nationalists. “I’m pro-white, but the movement has just been captured by losers and idiots. I’m kind of just done pandering. I fucking hate these people. When I look at what the movement has become, like the kind of impulses that have captured it, it’s just kind of depressing,” said the infamous anti-Semite.

Fuentes has sparked controversy for years now with his vehement anti-Semitism, as well as hate speech targeting other minorities. He has regularly called for limiting the rights of women, minorities, and the LGBTQ community, while often using alarmingly violent rhetoric. “All I want is revenge against my enemies and a total Aryan victory,” Fuentes said, for example, in 2022.

Fuentes, whose popularity has skyrocketed since Trump reclaimed the White House, struck a very different tone on Monday night.

“If we embrace that—whatever that was, the Kid Rock halftime show—we’re cooked. It’s just over. Okay, Kid Rock sucks. Nobody under the age of 40 knows a single Kid Rock song. Nobody is listening to Kid Rock. And anybody that is watching that is pretending to like it because they’re spitefully sitting out and self-ghettoizing away from the real halftime show, and honestly, pretending to be offended,” Fuentes said of Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime show. He added:

It’s literally fake outrage, self-ghettoizing, being overly political, pretending to like things because of the values they purport to have. In other words, we have become the kind of far left in a certain sense. It’s the same kind of behavior that I think alienated the normies from the left 10 years ago. So I thought it was a big L. I was watching that and just felt depressed. I’m watching this show and I’m like, “It’s boring. The costumes suck. The production sucks. The songs suck. The lyrics are weird. The acts are weird.” I’m like, if this is the best we have to offer, I think everybody’s gonna go with Latino futurism. If the white right—if the best we have to offer is the sad, dying gasp of white culture, it’s like some white-trash country-hip-hop artist from Detroit from the ’90s—if that’s the best we have to offer, people are going with liberal hegemony. And if liberal hegemony is not giving a middle finger in their face, people are gonna go with it. You know, in other words, white people are gonna feel better being included in liberal hegemony and being included in Hollywood and included in the Super Bowl and included in the Grammys. As long as white people feel like they’re not actually being deliberately offended and oppressed, they’re going to prefer that.

Fuentes, whose father is a naturalized immigrant of Mexican descent, also answered questions from his viewers on the topic and went off on one who called Bad Bunny’s performance a “middle finger to white people” – rhetoric similar to what Kid Rock said about the official halftime show.

“The halftime show was in Spanish and all the performers were brown people. The message was this is what America looks like, a mosaic of Latin peoples. Clearly, it was political, clearly it was a middle finger to white people. Weird take. Are you even a white nationalist at this point?” asked the viewer.

Nick Fuentes says he doesn't feel like a White Nationalist anymore "The movement has just been captured by losers and idiots. I'm kind of just done pandering, I f*cking hate these people!" pic.twitter.com/fvKqNT2XJ8 — Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) February 10, 2026

“Honestly, I don’t feel like one anymore. I feel like, do I want America to be a white country? Yes. I’m pro-white, but the movement has just been captured by losers and idiots. I’m kind of just done pandering. I f*cking hate these people. When I look at what the movement has become, like the kind of impulses that have captured it, it’s just kind of depressing,” Fuentes replied, adding:

And I’ve always been forward thinking and I’ve been heterodox and I have always been progressive in a way and increasingly I just, I don’t feel like I fit in with that anymore. It used to be the case that if you were against white genocide, if you’re pro-white, if you’re against immigration, like that is what it meant to be on our side. Now it’s like you have to be a Republican culture warrior. I have to be spun up about the Super Bowl halftime show. It’s just so low IQ. It’s so low IQ, it’s so monotonous, so repetitive. You’re screaming at the halftime show because it’s in Spanish. Am I supposed to do this performative outrage? Why? I’m supposed to get up out of my seat. Who gives a f*ck? No, I don’t think I fit in anymore because, you know, I’m telling you this, we’ve reached a high watermark of that stuff. I’ve been doing this for 10 years. I was into this before it was popular, before it was mainstream. And now it’s filled with a bunch of complete f*cking idiots. And we’re all gonna have the same take and we’re all gonna have the same opinion and we’re all gonna say the same thing and we’re all gonna engage in this elaborate performance. I don’t know who it’s for, why. We’re all going to perform outrage. We’re gonna perform and do the same jokes and we’re gonna have the same talking points. I don’t know, it’s no longer interesting to me. It’s no longer interesting, it’s not funny anymore, it’s not edgy, it really has just become a drag. At one point, we were the trolls, and now we’re the butthurt ones.

Watch the clip above.

