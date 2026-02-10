Leavitt Brags Trump’s Call, Which ‘May or May Not Have Happened,’ Wrecks the Media’s Epstein Narrative

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was pretty cagey with the media on Tuesday when she was asked about a newly-released FBI document that showed President Donald Trump told Florida cops to “focus” on Jeffrey Epstein and “evil” Ghislaine Maxwell back in 2006.

Leavitt was asked about the document by NBC reporter Gabe Gutierrez during a press briefing. Gutierrez asked Leavitt to explain the “discrepancy” between Trump thanking the Palm Beach police for investigating Epstein in the just-released document and his more recent claims that he had “no idea” about Epstein’s crimes.

The press secretary responded by saying Trump has remained consistent in his messaging on Epstein — that he kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago resort because he was a “creep.” And she said the release of millions of Epstein-related files shows how committed his administration is to “transparency.”

“But did he call the chief in 2006?” Gutierrez followed up.

Leavitt would not confirm or deny the call, but she said that the new report definitely did one thing: it torpedoed the mainstream media’s push to paint Trump as a sex criminal who was palling around with Epstein.

She said:

Look, it was a phone call that may or may not have happened in 2006, I don’t know the answer to that question. What I’m telling you is that what President Trump has always said is that he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club because Jeffrey Epstein was a creep and that remains true. And this call — if it did happen —corroborates exactly what President Trump has said from the beginning. And I’m sure many of you, when you read that alleged FBI report, probably thought to yourself, ‘Wow, that really cracks our narrative that we’ve been trying to push about this president for many years.’ So we’re moving on from that.

Her exchange with Gutierrez comes after the document was first reported by The Miami Herald on Monday night.

The document summarized an October 2019 interview with former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter, who told the feds that Trump was “one of the very first people to call” when he heard cops were investigating Epstein for sex crimes with teenage girls.

“Thank goodness you’re stopping him,” Trump told Reiter, according to the FBI file. “Everyone has known he’s been doing this.”

Trump said people in his hometown of New York City knew Epstein was “disgusting,” and that he was around Epstein one time when he was surrounded by teenagers; Trump said he “got the hell out of there” once he noticed.

The president also warned the cops about Maxwell being Epstein’s accomplice. Trump said, “She is evil and to focus on her,” according to the file.

Epstein later pleaded guilty to charges of soliciting a minor for sex in 2008 in Florida, and many felt his 13-month prison stint was way too soft a punishment.

The newly-unearthed FBI document showed local police were investigating Epstein as far back as the early 2000s for his crimes, according to Reiter. He said state prosecutors “said the victims were not credible and would show their MySpace pages and such” and “refute minute details in the probable cause affidavit,” which blocked charges from being made sooner.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence over the central role she played in Epstein’s criminal sexual enterprise.

On Monday, she pleaded the Fifth Amendment and ducked questions from lawmakers on Epstein.

Trump has denied any sexual misconduct and said the latest batch of 3.5 million Epstein-related files that were released last month “absolve” him. The New York Times reported a “propriety search tool” found Trump’s name in 5,300 of those documents, but no emails between Trump and Epstein have been unearthed in the millions of documents shared by the Justice Department.

In related news, Trump said he plans on suing author Michael Wolff for “conspiring” with Epstein to sabotage his political career.

Watch above via Scripps News.

