Trump Calls Out Israel for Bombing Gas Field: ‘NO MORE ATTACKS’ 

President Donald Trump issued a rare public rebuke of Israel on Wednesday after the Israeli military bombed a natural gas field jointly owned by Iran and Qatar.

Iranian state media reported that Israel attacked the South Pars natural gas field in the Persian Gulf, and that some of the field’s facilities were ablaze. In response, Iran attacked a major fuel hub in Qatar. The strike comes as Iran continues to effectively block the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil flows. Oil and gas prices have surged since Feb. 28, when Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu started the war with Iran.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump expressed his displeasure with the South Pars strikes and at one point said, “NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL” in the area:

Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen. Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility. NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar – In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before. I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Just six minutes after Trump posted the missive, Barak Ravid of Axios cited anonymous U.S. and Israeli officials who said the U.S. did have prior knowledge of the strikes.

“Contrary to Trump’s statements, senior Israeli and U.S. officials said that the United States had prior knowledge of the Israeli strike and even approved it in an attempt to pressure Iran,” Ravid reported. “After the Iranians retaliated against Qatar’s gas fields, Trump is now changing course.”

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