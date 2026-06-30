‘No New Cops!’ Mamdani Ally Brags NYC Won’t End Up Hiring More Police, Despite Previous Reports

One of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D) main political allies bragged that The Big Apple will not have more cops on patrol after the new budget was agreed to on Tuesday — despite NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announcing in June that more police would be hired.

City Council Member Tiffany Cabán shared her glee on X, with a Canva-style graphic celebrating “No New Cops.”

Cabán noted there would be no increase to NYPD’s headcount, and that the city would instead be focused on “housing, mental health care, substance use treatment, and economic stability.” She said those are “the proven policies that actually keep our communities healthy and safe.”

The council member — who identifies as a queer abolitionist on her X account — took an obvious shot at the tough-on-crime policies of ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

“This budget is an important check on the failed policy of broken windows policing and will allow us to build a public safety infrastructure rooted in care, not punishment and incarceration,” Cabán said. “And we will keep building on it.”

NO NEW COPS pic.twitter.com/hxFdcACO2K — Tiffany Cabán (@tiffany_caban) June 30, 2026

Her post about no new cops comes after Mamdani — a fellow Democratic Socialist – had said he would freeze police headcount. But his goal appeared to be in jeopardy after Tisch said during a City Council budget hearing earlier this month that the department planned on hiring another 550 officers this year. That would increase uniformed headcount to 35,555 by the end of 2026 — which would be about a 1.5% increase on headcount compared to what it was under ex-Mayor Eric Adams (D).

Instead, Mamdani and City Council Speaker Julie Menin struck a $125.8 billion deal on Tuesday that will keep NYPD headcount flat, as AMNY reported. The outlet said it was “a win” for progressive NYC politicians, following Tisch’s push to raise headcount.

Mamdani posted support for the “defund the police” movement before he entered office. He also questioned what “purpose” prisons serve, and appointed an adviser to his transition team who called for the “abolition” of cops. It shouldn’t come as a total shock that he didn’t support hiring more police.

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