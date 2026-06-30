Trump Says Supreme Court Treated the GOP ‘Very Fairly’ — But Then Calls Birthright Decision a Win For China

President Donald Trump does not appear to be letting the Supreme Court ruling against him on birthright citizenship ruin his day. Instead, the president jumped on Truth Social to give the Supreme Court kudos for its slate of new rulings.

“The Republican Party was treated very fairly,” Trump posted on Tuesday afternoon.

He followed that up 45 minutes later with a sardonic post saying he would like to “congratulate President Xi, and the Great Country of China, on their massive Birthright Citizenship WIN!”

In his earlier post, Trump said “we will work to correct” the ruling on birthright citizenship in Congress, but that he also wanted to celebrate the “good Victories” his side won as well.

Trump pointed to the ruling in the Slaughter case on Monday as the best example; the 6-3 ruling allowed Trump to fire FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter and made government agencies “fully accountable” to the executive branch moving forward, legal expert John Yoo told Fox News.

“This decision is the, perhaps, the most important decision about the operation of the government since 1935,” Yoo said. He was referring to Humphrey’s Executor, which gave Congress the ability to limit the president’s control of government agencies.

The president boasted on Tuesday, “the big SLAUGHTER, was SLAUGHTER.”

Trump said presidents have been pushing for more control of the agencies for decades, going back to the days of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The president had a typo in “Delano.”

Read his full post below:

The biggest and most consequential Decision issued by the Court, by far, is the Slaughter Case, which overturned the very famous Humphrey’s Executor Rule. This whole concept of “Power” has been fought over for nearly 100 years, going all the way back to Franklin Delanor Roosevelt, where a large slice of his Power was taken away. He fought to regain it, even wanting to “pack the Court,” but was unsuccessful in doing so. This Decision gives tremendous additional Power back to the Presidency, where it belongs. It is an Honor to be the sitting President who, after all these years, WON this very important, and hard fought, Case. We had other good Victories, too, and we also had the Birthright Citizenship loss, which we will work to correct in Congress, but the big SLAUGHTER, was SLAUGHTER. The Republican Party was treated very fairly by the United States Supreme Court. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

That post came shortly after Trump called for Congress to overturn birthright citizenship “TODAY.” The president has argued the Fourteenth Amendment has turned into a “great scam” that is abused by foreigners who come to the USA to have kids.

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