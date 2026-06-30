’93-Point Switcheroo!’ CNN Data Guru Stunned by Democrats’ ‘Nutty’ Lack of Pride in America

CNN’s Harry Enten expressed shock over Democrats’ lack of pride in America during a Tuesday morning segment previewing the country’s 250th birthday celebration.

After being asked, “Who is proud to be an American?” by anchor John Berman, Enten replied:

There is such a polarization, partisan split on this issue, the largest that I’ve ever seen. Just take a look at this. This is where it really gets interesting, and I would dare say a little bit nutty. How proud to be an American? You know, among Republicans, 93% are extremely or very proud. J ust one, a single one say they have little to no pride in being an American. But look over at the Democratic side. This is where we’ve seen this extremely or very number. It’s been taking a tumble at 27%, which is way different than the 93. You do the quick math with me here. What is that? That’s a 66-point difference here in terms of extremely or very. But look at this. The little or no proud to be an American actually among Democrats eclipses, is greater than the extremely or very proud number. So we are just living in such a different universe if you’re a Republican versus a Democrat on the basic fundamental question of being proud to be an American.

“So for Democrats, has it always been thus?” followed up Berman.

“No, it hasn’t,” answered Enten. “You know, I mentioned this 36%, the little or no, actually outrunning the extremely or very. And I will note that this is the first time ever, the first time ever among Democrats in which this little or no actually eclipses the extremely, or very, and look at this, back in 2001, look at this. The extremely or very, and this is pre-9/11, the extremely or very actually outran the little or noo by 84 points. 84 points! Now the little or no outruns the extremely or very by 9 points. So what is that, 84 to 9? That is a 93-point switcheroo in 25 years among Democrats. Now more Americans for the first time ever say, excuse me, more Democrats for the time ever, say that in fact they have little or no pride to be an American than extremely or very, and that is just very, very different from what we’re used to seeing.”

Watch above via CNN.

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