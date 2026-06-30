‘Is That What That Is?’ Fox Anchor Erupts in Laughter at Energy Secretary’s Defense of Trump

Fox’s Sandra Smith erupted in laughter after Energy Secretary Chris Wright praised President Donald Trump for “expressing his passion for low energy prices” after being asked about his recent demand that gas stations lower their prices.

Smith’s co-host John Roberts elicited the answer from Wright during the following exchange:

ROBERTS: Hey, the president put this out on Truth Social earlier today, so he’s sort of given you your marching orders here. He said, ‘Gasoline Retailers must get their prices down IMMEDIATELY! They’re too high considering that Oil is now $68 a Barrel and heading south. The Retailers must quickly react to this statement and do what they know is right — DROP YOUR PRICE FOR OUR GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE! There will be no gouging, which is totally illegal. If retailers don’t do this, big problems lie ahead. Start targeting around $2.50 a Gallon.’ I mean, a lot of these gas stations are single-store operations, slim markets here, you know, they’re-, Sandra always keeps telling us they’re hedging against the losses that they suffered on the way up. And, is it free enterprise for the president to tell people to lower their prices? WRIGHT: He’s expressing his passion for low energy prices- SMITH: [LAUGHING] OK! Is that what that is? WRIGHT: He’s a bold communicator who’s always communicating what he wants for the American people, and how he thinks the road to get there. Gas prices are going to continue to go down. Yeah, there’s a supply chain lag that lower priced oil is just on its way to refineries, it hasn’t hit gas stations yet. But he’s a passionate communicator, he wants lower prices for Americans, and frankly he’s going to get them. He’s going to get them.

Trump’s full Truth Social post read:

Gasoline Retailers must get their Prices down, IMMEDIATELY! They’re too high considering that Oil is now at $68 a Barrel, and heading south. The Retailers must quickly react to this statement, and do what they know is right — DROP YOUR PRICE FOR OUR GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE! There will be no gauging, which is totally illegal. If Retailers don’t do this, big problems lie ahead! Start targeting around the $2.50 a Gallon number, and California should stop charging such heavy Taxes on their Gasoline. Soon the Tax will be higher than the Product itself, and the United States will not stand for it, nor will the People of California, who are being abused by these ridiculous Taxes, and by their own Government. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Watch above via Fox News.

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