President Joe Biden is vacationing in Nantucket for Thanksgiving weekend and had a busy excursion in town Saturday that was punctuated by shouted questions from the press. But among those vying for his attention, it’s likely his favorites were some kids at the Lemon Press restaurant who caught his attention as he was walking by.

Biden visited the local fire department on Thanksgiving Day, and has had media following his every move as he and the family have been out and about in Nantucket, including a Saturday shopping excursion where he was asked about Donald Trump and Nick Fuentes among other things.

But of all the people calling for his attention downtown he seemed to most enjoy the moment some kids at the Lemon Press restaurant caught his attention by tapping on the windows and calling out as he was walking by.

Biden spotted the children and then approached the window to stoop over and say hello as the kids shouted “oh my God!” and posed for selfies.

Images and video were shared on Twitter and Instagram by the Nantucket Current.

Some kids inside the Lemon Press restaurant on Main Street started yelling to President Biden as he walked past them… @POTUS #nantucket pic.twitter.com/75iQwz8Bt1 — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 26, 2022

They got their selfie 😂 pic.twitter.com/CP5ubn21Xa — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 26, 2022

Big day for those kids and, we may assume, the Lemon Press restaurant.

