WATCH: Biden Has One-Line Response to Trump Dinner With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes While on Nantucket Vacation

President Joe Biden was out and about shopping in Nantucket with First Lady Jill Biden and son Hunter Biden on Saturday and caught several questions shouted by nearby reporters, including one about Donald Trump having dinner with Kanye West and notorious white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Reporters shouted questions to Biden periodically over the course of a few hours on Saturday while he and the family were shopping during the weekend Thanksgiving getaway. Several of those moments were shared in short Twitter clips.

Biden was asked twice about Trump and Fuentes, giving his one line response toward the end of the excursion, as seen across videos shared by The Hill, Bloomberg White House reporter Josh Wingrove, and CNN.

Trump’s dinner with Ye and Fuentes has been a major story over Thanksgiving week and has reportedly been disastrous for the ex-president’s inner circle.

When Biden was asked about it, he kept it pretty simple. The question was first shouted across the street while he was walking with the First Lady, and then again as they were preparing to leave.

“M. President, what’s your reaction to Donald Trump having dinner with a White nationalist?” he was asked first.

“Mr. President, what do you think of Donald Trump having dinner with a White nationalist?” he was asked a second time. After still not getting an answer, the reporter followed up a third time, asking, “What do you say, sir?”

“You don’t want to know what I think,” Biden replied.

