Trump Throws a Fit Over Garland’s ‘Compromised’ Special Counsel and His ‘Soft Name,’ Demands Supreme Court Leaker Be Turned In

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to rage against Jack Smith, the special counsel assigned by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee criminal probes into the former president.

In posts that took full advantage of caps lock, Trump called Smith “compromised” and accused him of having a “soft name.”

“Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn’t it?), is a political hit man, who is totally compromised, and shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near our already highly WEAPONIZED & CORRUPT ‘Justice’ Department and FBI,” Trump wrote.

The former president claimed the Justice Department is listening to “radical left ‘monsters,'” and he pointed to former President Barack Obama and Hunter Biden as potential targets to investigation, instead of himself.

“By the way, OBAMA SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN (and got caught!), & what about the MASSIVE Joe & Hunter BIDEN CORRUPTION (Evidence already in!)?” he wrote.

In a followup post, the former president attacked the “fake news media” and called for the Supreme Court “leaker” to be turned in. Speculation has run rampant about a leaker within the Supreme Court since an opinion was leaked in May, revealing the Supreme Court planned on reversing Roe v. Wade.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was recently branded the leaker by many after a Politico report included accusations the judge had leaked a decision before, something he denied.

“THE FAKE NEWS IS THE MOST CORRUPT OF ALL. THEY ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE – THE ENEMY OF THE USA. TURN IN THE SUPREME COURT LEAKER!” Trump wrote.

Trump also once again claimed the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent in a message about the January 6 Capitol riot.

Garland announced the involvement of Smith by explaining Trump’s recent announcement that he is running for president in 2024 required a special counsel to take over the probes into the former president, which include his actions leading up to January 6 and allegations he mishandled classified information.

