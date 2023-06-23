‘Once You Are Impeached, You Are Impeached’: Turley Pours Cold Water On House GOP’s Effort to Expunge Trump’s Record

Jonathan Turley weighed in Friday on the House Republican’s efforts to “expunge” former President Donald Trump’s two impeachments.

“It is not like a constitutional DUI. Once you are impeached, you are impeached,” Turley said in a statement to Reuters.

The legal expert and Fox News contributor was described by Reuters as a Georgetown University Law Professor “whose expert advice Republicans sometimes seek.” The article added that Turley “noted that the U.S. Constitution contains no provision for expunging impeachments.”

The unprecedented resolutions for the House to somehow remove Trump’s past impeachments were introduced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the No. 4 House of Representatives Republican, and MAGA hardliner Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Friday he is backing the resolutions, despite having previously condemned Trump for the Jan. 6 attack.

Greene’s resolution moves to expunge Trump’s 2019 impeachment for trying to strongarm Ukraine into investigating the Bidens, by claiming Trump was “wrongfully accused of misconduct.”

Stefanik’s resolution takes aim at Trump’s 2021 impeachment for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, claiming the House never proved “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Reuters explained that Turley also noted that “expungement could still be historically significant by declaring the earlier impeachments in error.”

“However, that is the view of a different Congress at a different time,” Turley concluded.

