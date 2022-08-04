Orbán Gets Standing Ovation at CPAC After Declaring Marriage Is ‘The Union of One Man and One Woman’

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas and declared that marriage is between a man and a woman.

Attendees gave the right-wing authoritarian a standing ovation in response.

“Hungary shall protect the institution of marriage as the union of one man and one woman,” he said to applause. “Family ties shall be based on marriage or the relationship between parent and children. To sum up, the mother is a woman, the father is a man, and leave our kids alone. Full stop. End of discussion!”

Viktor Orbán receives a standing ovation at CPAC for expressing his country’s bigoted anti-gay marriage policies. pic.twitter.com/ldPjwQidoc — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) August 4, 2022

Hungary allows for legally recognized same-sex unions, but not gay marriage. Last year, Orbán’s government enacted a law banning the promotion of content in schools the government deems to be promoting homosexuality. Critics said the aim of the law is to associate homosexuality with pedophilia.

Last month, Orbán courted controversy again when he stated he doesn’t want Hungary to become a country of “mixed race” people.

“We are not a mixed race, and we do not want to become a mixed race either,” Orbán said. “We mix within Europe.”

Orbán has become something of a darling among American conservatives, particularly after Fox News host Tucker Carlson traveled to Budapest last August for a softball interview with the prime minister.

Last year, the group Reporters without Borders put Orbán on its list of enemies of press freedom.

