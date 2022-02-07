Oregon Republican Running for Governor Admits He and His Wife Were Swingers, is Not Dropping Out

Stan Pulliam, a leading GOP candidate for governor in Oregon, has acknowledged he and his wife previously explored an open relationship.

Pulliam is currently the mayor of Sandy, which is a city of roughly 10,000 located just south and east of Portland. In 2016, the 40-year-old joined the 536-member “Swinger Facebook Group PDX.”

His status as a swinger became part of the race this past week after a screenshot of a message he posted in the group made its rounds online.

Pulliam commented upon joining the group that he and his wife MacKensey Pulliam were excited to broaden their marital horizons.

“Hi Everyone!,” the mayor of Sandy wrote. “MacKensey and I are excited to be added to your little community. Some of you we have already had the pleasure to meet and we look forward to getting to know the rest of you!”

The Willamette Week reported Pulliam admitted this past week that the screenshot was authentic.

The outlet reported:

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam, a leading candidate for the Republican nomination for governor, told WW today that prior to entering the race, he and his wife, MacKensey, “explored relationships, mutual relationships with other couples, for a brief period of time before ultimately deciding that it wasn’t for us.” … Sitting for a Zoom interview Thursday afternoon alongside MacKensey, his wife of 12 years, Pulliam, 40, repeatedly declined to specify when the “mutual relationships” began or ended, except to say that 2016 was an accurate date and their participation ended well before he began running for governor.

Pulliam told the outlet that he and his wife were only interested in opening up their relationship for a short time.

“I think people can relate from all different parts of the state who have been involved in marriages,” Pulliam said. “There are different stages of marriage and different ebbs and flows. This is something that was for a brief period in our past and is in the past.”

He also expressed that he is not ashamed of his and MacKensey’s endeavors.

“In Oregon, we really cherish values of individuality and liberty,” Pulliam said. “The decisions that we made were for MacKensey and I to make in the privacy of our own homes.”

Pulliam added that he and his wife are not ashamed of their previous activity, nor are they ashamed of it. In fact, he said, the couple has received an outpouring of support.

He also denied that he is bisexual while speaking with the Week.

“I’m a heterosexual male,” Pulliam said. “And I’ve only personally engaged in heterosexual activity.”

According to polling cited by the outlet, Pulliam is currently in second place in the Republican Party primary.

The small-town mayor offered no indication during the interview that he intends to exit the race.

